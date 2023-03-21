Sharing jet engine tech right step: US official

NEW DELHI: The General Electric’s proposal to share technology with India for fighter jet engines is a step in the right direction and both countries can work together to move forward on it, said Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall on Tuesday.

Kendall said India and the US were working on an air information sharing agreement and it could be finalised very soon.

Kendall held talks with senior officials of the National Security Council Secretariat, and the defence ministry and external affairs ministries here.