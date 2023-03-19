Khalistani propaganda meet in Australia's Brisbane fails

NEW DELHI: The propaganda meeting in Australia's Brisbane by Khalistan sympathisers on Sunday, which they called a referendum, has failed and did not manage to gather steam, as just a handful of people turned up.

ANI spoke to The Australia Today, a news outlet focused on multicultural communities and the Indian subcontinent, whose reporters were on the ground today.

"I wouldn't like to call it a Sikh referendum, it was a Khalistani referendum and it kind of miserably failed to garner support from the Sikh community. We have kind of 15,000-20,000 odd strong community here in Queensland (the state in which Brisbane is located)," Founder and Editor in Chief of The Australia Today Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, who too was at the location, told ANI in an interaction.

"However, on the ground, you can imagine almost 100-150 people were coming every hour and they had to shut down their voting at 4 o'clock, however, they wanted to do it up to 5 o'clock. There was absolutely nobody to vote. They had to shut it down at 4. That was the pathetic condition with their gloomy faces."

He also said that the handful of Khalistani supporters who attended the propaganda meet were trying to mobilise people to join in, but their outreach attempt too failed.

"Number of insiders told us they are trying to mobilise, calling to Gurudwaras to arrange some buses, calling hundreds of phone numbers asking them to bring their families. I think it was a great show of unity by the Indian community," Bharadwaj said.

"No one cares about Amritpal Singh here in Australia. Amritpal is nobody. If we talk about 200,000 plus strong Australian Sikh community, hardly one per cent would know about who is Amritpal. For us Indian Australians, we can always make fun of this guy whatever he is trying to be but on the ground, he doesn't mean anything." Amritpal Singh leads "Waris Punjab De", a radical organisation started by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident in February last year.

On being asked what the Indian Australian community has to say about this propaganda meeting, the larger community is not worried at all. "Lot of them (whom I talked to) said we don't know much about him... They didn't know police has cracked down or something...Some may have seen his videos, but in the larger community nobody is worried if something is happening to Amritpal," he said.