4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad
KABUL: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 213 km east of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Saturday at 06:51:03 IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 18-03-2023, 06:51:03 IST, Lat: 37.04 & Long: 72.96, Depth: 105 Km, Location: 213km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Saturday.
The quake struck at a depth of 105 kilometres at a latitude of 37.04 and a longitude of 72.96. Further details are awaited.
