World

2 killed, 8 injured in Pakistan bomb explosion

A vehicle carrying a trader was targeted by explosives in the market area of Khuzdar on Tuesday, Fahad Khosa, Senior Superintendent of Khuzdar police, told media.
2 killed, 8 injured in Pakistan bomb explosion
IANS
IANS

ISLAMABAD: Two people were killed and eight others injured when a bomb went off in Khuzdar district of Pakistan's Balochistan province, the police said on Wednesday.

A vehicle carrying a trader was targeted by explosives in the market area of Khuzdar on Tuesday, Fahad Khosa, Senior Superintendent of Khuzdar police, told media.

 He added that a heavy contingent of police had reached the site, and an investigation into the incident was underway, reports Xinhua news agency.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital.

No group has claimed the attack yet.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Balochistan
bomb explosion
Pakistan bomb explosion
Fahad Khosa
Khuzdar

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in