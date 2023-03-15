2 killed, 8 injured in Pakistan bomb explosion

ISLAMABAD: Two people were killed and eight others injured when a bomb went off in Khuzdar district of Pakistan's Balochistan province, the police said on Wednesday.
A vehicle carrying a trader was targeted by explosives in the market area of Khuzdar on Tuesday, Fahad Khosa, Senior Superintendent of Khuzdar police, told media.
He added that a heavy contingent of police had reached the site, and an investigation into the incident was underway, reports Xinhua news agency.
The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital.
No group has claimed the attack yet.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android