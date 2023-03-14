Pakistan, Iran to increase electricity exchange

TEHRAN: Pakistan and Iran have signed a contract to increase their electricity exchange.

The contract was signed in a ceremony in Tehran attended by Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and visiting Pakistani counterpart Khurram Dastgir Khan, reports Xinhua news agency.

Under the deal, the electricity exchange capacity between the two countries via the newly built 132-kilovolt transmission lines will increase by 100 megawatts (MW) to reach 200 MW in the first phase.

In the second phase, the two countries will install 70 km of 230-kilovolt electricity transmission lines in Pakistan to raise the electricity exchange capacity to 400 MW.

Iran's electricity network is currently linked with several neighbouring states, which improved the sustainability of the country's power network, said Mehrabian.