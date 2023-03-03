World

Germany calls for probe of reported Iranian school girl poisonings

Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered "mild poison" attacks over recent months, according to the country's health minister, with some politicians suggesting they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls' education.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock Reuters
Reuters

BERLIN : Reports of poison attacks on school girls in Iran are shocking and must be investigated fully, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday, joining the United States in expressing her concern.

"Girls must be able to go to school without fear," Baerbock said on Twitter. "This is nothing less than their human right. All cases must be fully investigated."

