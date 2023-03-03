China issues info security rules for securities and futures industry

SHANGHAI: China on Friday published network and information security management rules for the country's securities and futures industry.
The rules, which take effect on May 1, are designed to fend off information security risks and "maintain safe, steady and efficient operation of the capital market", China's securities regulator said in a statement.
