World

China issues info security rules for securities and futures industry

The rules, which take effect on May 1, are designed to fend off information security risks and "maintain safe, steady and efficient operation of the capital market", China's securities regulator said in a statement.
Representative image
Representative imageFile
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China on Friday published network and information security management rules for the country's securities and futures industry.

The rules, which take effect on May 1, are designed to fend off information security risks and "maintain safe, steady and efficient operation of the capital market", China's securities regulator said in a statement.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

China
Shanghai
network and information security management rules
securities and futures industry

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in