Vijayapriya Nithyananda: About the Kailasa 'representative' at UN

CHENNAI: On the 19th United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) meeting held on Feburary 27 in Geneva, the woman in saffron clothes with rosary of rudraksh, alleged to be the "representative" of the fictional ‘country’ grabbed netizens’ attention. The mystery around her was cleared when her photo was posted by the self-claimed godman and rape-accused Nithyananda's Twitter handle.

Who is Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda?

Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda is alleged to be the "permanent ambassador" of fictional country 'Kailasa' in the United Nations. Vijayapriya describes herself as a resident of Washington DC in the United States. She has the status of "Diplomat in Nithyananda's country Kailasa" and she also makes pacts with organisations on behalf of this "Kailasa".

What did Vijayapriya speak at UN meet?

Representing the ‘United States of Kailasa' on Feburary 27, she pointed out that the self claimed godman Nithyananda Paramashivam, whom she regards as guru was being persecuted by his own birth country (India). She also mentioned him as the "Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism", who has been reviving the enlightened Hindu civilisation and its tradition, including the Adi Shaivite indigenous agricultural tribes. She mentioned that 'Kailasa' has been implementing various ancient policies and solutions which are in alignment with the “time tested Hindu principles”.

Apart from Vijayapriya, who are the other 5 representatives of 'USK'?

Apart from Vijayapriya, Kailasa chief Muktika Anand, Kailasa saint Louis Chief Sona Kamat, Kailasa UK chief Nitya Atmadayaki, Kailasa France chief Nitya Venkatesananda and Kailasa Slovenian Ma Priyampara Nityananda attended the meeting on behalf of 'Kailasa'.

What was the response from the UN on the meet?

On Wednesday, the United Nations (UN) responded to the queries about Nithyananda's delegation attending public meetings in Geneva in February, stating that the inputs provided by the organisation of the 'self-proclaimed' figure will not be taken into consideration.

Charged with rape and abduction and facing a court warrant for his arrest, Nithayananda, fled India in 2019 and later founded what he calls the "nation of Kailasa", an amorphous entity that may be based on an island off the Pacific coast of Central America claiming to represent 2 billion Hindus.

The CESCR, which operates under the broad umbrella of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, is a committee of 18 independent experts who monitor the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights that enshrines rights to adequate food, adequate housing, education, health, social security, water and sanitation, and work.