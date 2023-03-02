World

China says its official bilateral loans are less than 5% of Ghana debt

China's official bilateral loans involving Ghana account for less than 5% of the West African country's total debt, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning ANI
Reuters

BEIJING: China's official bilateral loans involving Ghana account for less than 5% of the West African country's total debt, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Multilateral and commercial debt account for the vast majority of Ghana's external debt, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

Germany's finance minister recently singled out China during a visit to Ghana, as he called on countries that have lent to the embattled nation to form a creditor committee quickly to help it restructure its debt.

China has been consistent in criticising multilateral lenders for not taking haircuts on loans extended to debtor countries while Beijing is being asked to do so on credit it has extended bilaterally. China is the world's largest bilateral creditor.

Ghana owes China $1.7 billion, according to the International Institute of Finance, a financial services trade association focused on emerging markets.

China's Premier Li Keqiang yesterday said that China is willing to participate "constructively" in solving the debt problems of relevant countries under a multilateral framework, in a phone call with with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

A spokesperson for the IMF told Reuters that Georgieva "had a very productive call with Prime Minister Li."

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

China
Ghana
Germany's finance minister
China's Premier Li Keqiang
official bilateral loans
West African country's total debt
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning
embattled nation
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
spokesperson for the IMF

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in