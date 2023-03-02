4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

KABUL: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 267 kms east northeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Thursday at 02:35:57 IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-03-2023, 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 37.73 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 245 Km ,Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Thursday.