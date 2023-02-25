India abstains from UN vote to condemn Russia

UNITED NATIONS: India has once again abstained from voting in a UN General Assembly resolution that condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started a year ago. The motion was backed by 141 nations with 32 abstaining and seven, including Russia, voting against. India reiterated its position, saying peaceful dialogue was the only way out. Delhi has increasingly faced pressure to take a firm stand with the US and Ukraine making open appeal for a clear stand and “do the right thing”.