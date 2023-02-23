Magnitude 6.8 earthquake registered in Tajikistan

BEIJING: A series of earthquakes shook Tajikistan on Thursday morning, the strongest of which measured at magnitude 6.8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquakes were felt in capital Dushanbe but its epicentre was in the east of the country, closer to the border with China. The area is sparsely populated but is home to the Sarez lake which could potentially flood vast areas in several countries.