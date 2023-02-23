World

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake registered in Tajikistan

The earthquakes were felt in capital Dushanbe but its epicentre was in the east of the country, closer to the border with China.
Representative image
Representative image
Reuters

BEIJING: A series of earthquakes shook Tajikistan on Thursday morning, the strongest of which measured at magnitude 6.8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquakes were felt in capital Dushanbe but its epicentre was in the east of the country, closer to the border with China. The area is sparsely populated but is home to the Sarez lake which could potentially flood vast areas in several countries.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Earthquake
Tajikistan
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake
Tajikistan quake

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in