2,400 UK visas on offer for young professionals

LONDON: There are 2,400 visas available to eligible Indians under the UK-India Young Professional Scheme in the first ballot to open at the end of this month, the UK government announced on Tuesday. The scheme allows Indian citizens aged between 18 and 30 to live and work in the UK for up to two years. Under the reciprocal arrangement signed by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Rishi Sunak, British nationals would also be offered similar visas to live and work in India.