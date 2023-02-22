Death toll from Brazil downpours rises to 48

SAO PAULO: The death toll from heavy rains that devastated coastal areas of Brazil's southeastern Sao Paulo state reached 48 people on Wednesday, official figures showed, climbing from 46 casualties reported a day earlier.

Massive downpours have caused landslides and flooding in coastal towns of Brazil's richest state since last weekend. The city of Sao Sebastiao bore the brunt of the human toll, with 47 of the reported deaths.