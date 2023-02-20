Imran Khan likely to be arrested in foreign funding case today

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan is likely to be arrested anytime on Monday in a prohibited foreign funding case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to arrest PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a prohibited funding case, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The sources further said that Imran Khan will be arrested by the FIA with the help of Lahore police. Furthermore, a four-member team has been formed for the arrest, while a summary has been forwarded to the DG FIA for final approval, reported ARY News.

On February 2, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) ruling in prohibited funding case.

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case's First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account, reported ARY News.

Meanwhile, Khan has been given time till 5 pm today to appear before the Lahore High Court in a case pertaining to a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh instructed the former prime minister to appear in court in person while hearing his protective bail petition.

On February 15, an Islamabad anti-terrorism court -- on grounds of non-appearance -- had rejected Imran's request for an extension in his interim bail in a case pertaining to violent protests outside the ECP after it disqualified him in the Toshakhana case, reported Dawn.

The PTI chief has been convalescing in his Zaman Park residence in Lahore ever since he was wounded in an assassination attempt during a pitstop his caravan made in Wazirabad while they were marching on Islamabad. Subsequently, the PTI chief approached the LHC for interim protective bail.

At the previous hearing, Justice Sheikh had warned of issuing a contempt notice to Imran pointing out that there was a difference in the PTI chief's signatures on the affidavit -- attached with the affidavit -- and the power of attorney. The court also instructed him to appear in the court in person by 2 pm on February 20.

The court had also advised Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar to meet the PTI chief's legal team and decide on security matters, reported ARY News. Ahead of today's hearing, a large contingent of police personnel was deployed at the main gate of the LHC. Imran's legal team also arrived at the court to review the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters have started gathering outside LHC, reported Dawn. A large number of PTI workers started to reach Zaman Park, the sources said and added that a special security squad will leave with Imran Khan on the expected court appearance, later in the day today.

Several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in Toshakhana reference.

Cases were also registered against PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed, Aamir Kayani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umer Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naeem Abbasi and Raja Majid.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).