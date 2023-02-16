US policy manual update to help aged-out children

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has announced a policy manual update to calculate a noncitizen’s age in certain situations under the Child Status Protection Act (CSPA), a move seen as a small but important step in addressing the woes of the aged-out children, a large number of whom are Indians, who came to the US legally with their parents.

If the child turns 21 and “ages out” during the immigration process, the child is no longer eligible to immigrate based on parent’s petition.