'Security to Chinese nationals, Khyber police force's top priority'

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar's Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan has said that providing security to Chinese nationals is the top priority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police force.

He said China extends valuable services to the country, Dawn newspaper reported. The inspector during a visit to the Rashakai Economic Zone in Nowshera on Sunday directed to beef up security of Chinese nationals.

He also asked the officials concerned to keep close liaison with the Chinese engineers for a timely response in case of an emergency.

"Providing protection and security to the Chinese nationals working on different projects in the province is the prime responsibility of the government and the police force," Hayat said, as quoted by Dawn.

He met Pakistan Army officers, Chinese engineers, and police officials and discussed security arrangements at the economic zone being built under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

According to Dawn, a statement issued from the provincial police chief's office on Sunday said army officials gave a briefing to Hayat on the security of Chinese engineers and overall security arrangements at the economic zone.

In Charsadda, the police and Pak Army officers on Sunday held an important meeting regarding CPEC routes, security of Mohmand Dam and Chinese working on various projects in the district.

The meeting decided to launch a targeted operation against criminals across the district. It was agreed that all exit and entry points to the district would be sealed and security beefed up to avert any eventuality.

Charsadda district police officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, 31 Baloch Regiment's Colonel Naveed, 102 Brigade's Maj Faiz, CPEC DSP Bashir Gul, and CTD officials were also present.

In Swabi, regional police officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur has directed increasing checking points and installing more CCTV cameras at Tarbela Dam and the Chinese camp, according to Dawn newspaper.

He issued the instructions during a visit to the Tarbela Dam and Chinese camp along with district police officer Najamul Hussain on Sunday. The RPO met with the dam's general manager, security officials and engineers, and sought their proposals to enhance security.

The Lower Kohistan police on Sunday decided to increase the security of foreigners and Chinese working on different projects. "The number of personnel deployed on the patrolling squads and other duties of foreigners and Chinese working in the region is being enhanced significantly," district police officer Tariq Khan told a meeting held at his office, according to Dawn.

"The foreigners passing through Lower Kohistan using the Karakoram Highway will be provided foolproof security," Khan said.