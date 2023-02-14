World

US shoots down another flying object, 4th in row

The octagon-shaped object had strings hanging off it.
Dt Next Bureau

WASHINGTON: The United States has shot down another unidentified airborne object in its airspace, a day after it brought down a similar “cylindrical” object over Canada.

An F-16 fighter jet, at the direction of President Joe Biden, fired an AIM9x to successfully shoot down the airborne object flying at approximately 20,000 feet altitude in US airspace over Lake Huron in the State of Michigan, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig Gen Pat Ryder said.

