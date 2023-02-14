World

UAE's COP28 prez-designate Jaber says world needs 'course correction'

"The world is playing catch-up when it comes to holding global temperatures down to 1.5 degrees," Jaber told the World Government Summit in Dubai
United Arab Emirates' Industry Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber
DUBAI: The world needs a "course correction" to limit global warming and cut emissions, the COP28 president-designate Sultan al-Jaber said on Tuesday, adding that he would lay out a roadmap that was inclusive and far from "business as usual".

"And the hard reality is that global emissions must fall 43% by 2030. That's just seven years away. We need a major course correction."

