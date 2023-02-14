'If Bajwa was super king, were you his servant?', Maryam asks Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday took a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his "super king" remark about former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, local media reported.

In a televised address on Sunday, former Pakistan premier had termed the former military leader as "super king", saying that Gen (retd) Bajwa acted as one during the PTI's stint in power, The News reported.

"If General (retd) Bajwa was the 'super king' at that time, what were you: his servant?" the PML-N chief organiser asked while speaking to the party workers on Tuesday, The News reported.

Criticising Khan, Maryam said that he kept holding meetings with the former army chief even after his government was toppled.

"You earlier said that 'no one helped me as much as General (retd) Bajwa', and today you say 'Qamar Javed Bajwa toppled my government'," she said, The News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz chastised former Khan for making a fool of the nation by telling that he was ousted through a conspiracy backed by the US, Samaa TV reported.

During a press conference in Lahore, she said that Khan has now backed off from the conspiracy narrative.

Maryam reiterated that Pakistan would default if they are not going to secure a pact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Samaa TV reported.

Criticising Khan's party PTI, she said, "They want to see Pakistan become Sri Lanka.:"

She said that Khan's cipher statement has been buried once and for all in Zaman Park, after making the whole nation fool for several months.

She claimed that ex-Prime Minister offered lifetime extension to ex-COAS General (retd) Qamar Bajwa but starting talking against him once he got retired, Samaa TV reported.

Slamming Khan's announcement of 'stuff jail' movement, PML-N leader said that it was the time to unite the nation and move towards peaceful Pakistan.

She also bawled out former premier for disrupting the journey of nation's progress by his "long march", saying

She added that the nation does not need statements over each other's performance but needs economic stability.

The previous PTI government promised to provide one million jobs, but the promise was never fulfilled, said Maryam, Samaa TV reported.