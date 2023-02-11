Body of Indian man found under rubble in Turkey

CHENNAI: The body of a Indian man named Vijay Kumar (35) from Uttarakhand was found under rubble in Turkey's Malatya on Saturday.

"Mortal remains of Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since Feb 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya," tweeted Embassy of India, Ankara.

Vijay Kumar is survived by his wife and two young children.

Vijay Kumar Gaud, who hailed from Uttarakhand's Pauri district and was working for a Bengaluru-based company, had gone to Turkiye on an official assignment.

With his face crushed beyond recognition, Gaud was identified with a tattoo of the word ''Om'' on one of his hands, his family said here quoting Indian embassy officials.

Gaud was a resident of Padampur area in Kotdwar in Pauri district. His clothes had been found on Friday.