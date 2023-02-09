‘No need to come’, Turkey asks Pak PM to cancel visit

NEW DELHI: Turkey has reportedly directed Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to cancel his visit to Ankara as the country’s ministers are busy with relief and rescue operations. The major embarrassment for PM Sharif came at the very last moment when he was scheduled to visit the devastated country on Wednesday morning.

According to Pakistani media reports, PM Sharif and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto were scheduled to visit Ankara on February 8 in solidarity with the victims killed.