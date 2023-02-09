Iranian official slams 'unjust' siege imposed on Lebanon

BEIRUT: A visiting Iranian senior diplomat has slammed "the unjust siege imposed on Lebanon," referring to US pressure on Lebanon's financial system.

"The blockade wants to weaken the resistance and the will of the Lebanese state and people, but we are confident that Lebanon and the resistance will always remain in a strong position in the face of these attempts," Ali Bagheri, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, was quoted as saying by the National News Agency.

He made the remarks during his meeting with Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri during an official visit to discuss bilateral ties and recent regional developments, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bagheri said that enemies of the region have been practicing unjust blockades towards Lebanon and Iran.

The Iranian official added his country would continue to greatly support Lebanon's security, stability, development and prosperity.

"I would like to stress once again that the Islamic Republic of Iran will always remain supportive of the brotherly Lebanese people in various fields," he said.