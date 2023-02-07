Pfizer vaccines affect reproductivity among women: Report

CHENNAI: In a shocking revelation, a global activist organisation Project Veritas has released a video clip claiming to be a 'sting operation' ofPfizer director Jordan Walker where he claimed the Pfizer vaccine affects reproductivity among women.

“There’s something irregular about their menstrual cycle. We will have to investigate that down the line because this is a little concerning. And the vaccines should not be interfering with that,” he said. He jokingly said that he hopes no one walks on "three legs".

He added, "The vaccine must be interacting with the HPG (Hypothalamus, Pituitary and Gonads) axis to be causing problems with the menstrual cycles."

Covid is a "cash cow"

Walker called the pandemic as "cash cow" and said why not "mutate" the virus to preemptively develop new vaccines.

He said that they would keep infecting monkeys and collect samples from them.

However, Pfizer refuted the allegations claiming that the drug-maker has conducted gain of function and directed evolution research.

The statement added, "Pfizer undertakes in vitro work to identify potential resistance mutation to nirmaltrelvir, one of PAXLOVID's two components." It further read that assessment of the antiviral activity is important with a naturally evolving virus. "In vitro resistance selection experiments are undertaken in cells incubated with SARS-CoV-2 and nirmatrelvir in our secure Biosafety level 3 (BSL3) laboratory to assess whether the main protease can mutate to yield resistant strains of the virus," it added.