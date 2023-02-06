South Korea: Yoon plans to visit US in first half of this year

SEOUL: President Yoon Suk-yeol is reportedly pushing to visit Washington as a state visit in the first half of this year. If the state visit is made, it will be the first time in 12 years since former President Lee Myung-bak in 2011.

Attention is also being paid to whether Yoon will make speech at the U.S. Congress like Lee.

According to diplomatic sources on the 3rd, both countries are currently discussing President Yoon's state visit to the U.S. However, discussions on official or working visits are also underway.

The types of visits by foreign summit are divided into state visits, official visits, working visits, and private visits. There is a difference in protocol according to type of visit.

State visits, the highest level of courtesy, usually involve official welcoming ceremonies, salute launches, speeches, state dinners and welcoming and repatriation ceremonies.

President Yoon also visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on his first state visit since taking office last month.

At that time, the UAE mobilized the Air Force fighter Air Show to show respect. With the 70th anniversary of the Korea-U.S. alliance this year, Yoon is expected to make a state visit to the U.S.

He is likely to visit the U.S. in around April. However, due to diplomatic convention, the presidential office has not disclose the visit schedule as state visits must be announced at the same time as the host country and the U.S. Congress schedule must be considered.

During his state visit, Yoon is expected to deliver a speech to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. There have been a total of six state visits by the Korean president to the U.S., of which five speeches have been made.