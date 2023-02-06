World

'Musharraf helped bring Pak, India closest to a settlement'

Despite his reputation as the man responsible for the "Kargil debacle", Pakistan's former military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf advocated peace with India
ISLAMABAD: Despite his reputation as the man responsible for the "Kargil debacle", Pakistan's former military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf advocated peace with India, helping to bring both countries the "closest to a settlement" on the Kashmir issue, the media here wrote on Monday on the legacy of the late dictator.

Gen Musharraf will long be remembered as a "hero" and a "villain" for his role in the Kargil War with India in 1999, newspaper said in editorials.

Musharraf, who was president between 2001 and 2008, died in Dubai on Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 79.

