Cambodia dispatches new batch of UN peacekeepers to Lebanon

PHNOM PENH [CAMBODIA]: Cambodia sent the 13th batch of 216 peacekeepers to join a UN mission in Lebanon.

The military multi-skilled engineering group would substitute the 12th batch, whose one-year term had come to an end, Gen. Sem Sovanny, director-general of the National Centre for Peacekeeping Forces, said during a farewell ceremony held at the Phnom Penh international airport late Sunday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It's another pride for our country and people, and it reflects Cambodia's active contributions to maintaining peace and security in war-torn countries," he said.

Sovanny advised them to strictly comply with the UN rules and disciplines, the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces' code of ethics, and the host country's laws.

"You all must keep in mind that your mission represents not only the UN and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, but also Cambodia as a whole, so it's essential to uphold national honour in all of your activities during both on and off duty," he said.

The peacekeepers will work on landmine clearance, construction of roads, bridges, shelters and pumping wells, he said.

The Southeast Asian nation first sent troops overseas on UN peacekeeping missions in 2006.

To date, the country has dispatched a total of more than 8,000 blue berets to join UN peacekeeping missions in Sudan, South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Chad, Syria, Lebanon and Mali.