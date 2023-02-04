South Africa to construct new power transmission lines

JOHANNESBURG: Amid an ongoing power crisis, South Africa's Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said it has started the process to construct electricity transmission lines in Limpopo province.

"The current transmission lines in Limpopo are inadequate and unable to meet the electricity demands of the people in the region. Eskom (South Africa's state power utility), therefore, needs to strengthen its electricity network by upgrading an existing substation to increase the capacity of the power transmission system," the Department said in a statement.