Vietnam to strengthen COVID diagnosis, treatment amid new

HANOI: Vietnam will strengthen the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 in the context of new variants emerging, local media reported on Tuesday.

The XBB variant with the ability of immunity resistance and rapid spread has appeared in 70 countries, local newspaper Vietnam News reported, citing the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry requested hospitals to make preparations to receive and treat COVID-19 patients, and make use of all available resources while health facilities were asked to arrange human resources to monitor, care for and treat COVID-19 patients in order to detect severe conditions early and minimise mortality, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the newspaper.

The healthcare centres have also been asked to review and provide a sufficient number of drugs, equipment, and medical supplies to meet the needs of COVID-19 treatment, it said.

As of Tuesday, Vietnam had reported more than 11.5 million cases of COVID-19 infections with nearly 42,200 fatalities, according to the ministry.

Nearly 266.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 223.7 million shots on people aged 18 and above. Vietnam has recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1, BA.2.74 and XBB sub-variants.