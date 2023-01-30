Dahal discusses bilateral matters with visiting US Under Secy of State Nuland

KATHMANDU : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal today held a meeting with the United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland at Baluwatar here and discussed various matters related to bilateral cooperation.

Nepal Prime Minister's Office in a tweet stated, "Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' received US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, H.E. Ms. Victoria Nuland at Baluwatar this morning. Various matters related to bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interests were discussed."

Victoria Nuland also met with Former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. During the meeting, Nuland and Deuba discussed ways to bolster bilateral ties and cooperation in democracy, development, and good governance. Deuba also thanked Nuland for United State's support for Nepal.

"Had a wonderful meeting with US Under Secretary @UnderSecStateP. We discussed ways to further strengthen our bilateral relationship and cooperation in democracy, development and good governance.I thanked her for the continued support of the US to Nepal, which is highly valued," Deuba wrote in a tweet. US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria

Nuland is on an official visit to India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Qatar from January 28 to February 3. Nuland will engage with the new government on the broad agenda of the US partnership with Nepal, according to the statement released by the US Department of State.