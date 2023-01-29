Rawalpindi: Houses of Hindu, Christian families demolished

RAWALPINDI [Pakistan]: Authorities in Pakistan's Rawalpindi have demolished houses of a minority community, a Hindu and a Christian family, who were living in the area for the past 70 years.

As per the sources, at least five houses were demolished in the Cantonment area of Rawalpindi on January 27 that belonged to a Hindu family, a Christian family and the Shias. Their belongings were thrown on the streets in the neighbourhood.

The Hindu family was forced to take shelter in a nearby temple, whereas the Christian family and Shias were forced to live without any shelter. Sources reveal that the victims' families tried to take a stay order from the court, but authorities used force to demolish their houses.