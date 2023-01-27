Dollar drops vs yen, near 9-month low to euro on central bank bets

TOKYO - The U.S. dollar dropped against the yen on Friday as traders bet a hawkish pivot from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) was still in the offing.

The dollar also sagged close to a nine-month low versus the euro, amid market expectations the European Central Bank next week will implement a rate hike twice as big as the Federal Reserve's.

The U.S. currency dropped 0.43% to 129.65 yen in early trading, after data showed consumer price inflation in Tokyo accelerating to a nearly 42-year peak this month, ramping up pressure on the BOJ to step away from stimulus.

However, that was still well away from the 7-1/2-month trough of 127.215 reached last week as expectation built then for the central bank to tweak policy.

When BOJ officials voted unanimously on Jan. 18 to keep stimulus settings unchanged, the currency pair bounced as high as 131.58.

"Market expectations for changes at any time (by the BOJ), including the next meeting in March, will remain high, and that will keep the yen bid," said Shinichiro Kadota, a strategist at Barclays in Tokyo, who saw a possibility of the dollar-yen pair breaking below 125.

"If there are any bouts of yen weakness, I think the topside will continue to be capped by those expectations," Kadota said.

For the week, the dollar is about flat against the yen, after swinging between gains and losses.