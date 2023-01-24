World
Egyptian Prez El-Sisi begins visit to India
The 68-year-old influential Arab leader will grace the Republic Day celebrations here as the chief guest.
NEW DELHI: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day state visit with a focus on enhancing bilateral ties in a range of areas including agriculture, digital domain and trade.
PM Modi and Sisi will hold wide-ranging talks on Wednesday following which the two sides are expected to ink half a dozen agreements to boost ties in a number of areas.
