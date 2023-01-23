Kremlin says it remains interested in contact with IAEA

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday it remained interested in contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, but there were no plans for a meeting between its head Rafael Grossi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a report by Russia's foreign intelligence service that alleged, without providing evidence, that Ukraine was storing weapons at its nuclear power stations showed the importance of dialogue with the IAEA.