King Charles's 3-day coronation plans include Windsor concert

LONDON: King Charles III, whose coronation is scheduled in May 2023 will include a star-studded Windsor Castle concert, reported Buckingham Palace's press release. Late Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced details of a three-day merrymaking jamboree that will rival Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee last June.

Among the highlights: a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle, a nationwide series of street parties and a national volunteering campaign, branded "The Big Help Out."

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023," read the release.

As per the plans the coronation of King Charles and her Queen Consort, Camilla will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6th May 2023. "The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," read Buckingham Palace's release.

Across the Coronation Weekend, there will be further opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion.

On Sunday, 7th May 2023, a special Coronation Concert will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, with several thousand pairs of tickets to be made available via a public ballot.

The Coronation Big Lunch, at which neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun together, will take place across the country on the same date. On Monday, 8th May 2023, members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, added the release.

The Coronation Service will take place on the morning of Saturday, 6th May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. "Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as 'The King's Procession'. After the Service, Their Majesties will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as 'The Coronation Procession'.

Their Majesties will be joined in this procession by other Members of the Royal Family," added the release.

On Sunday, 7th May 2023, a special Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle. It will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.

The concert will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by some of the world's biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance. Alongside the stars of the concert, the show will also see an exclusive appearance from The Coronation Choir.

This diverse group will be created from the nation's keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the United Kingdom, such as Refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs, said the release.

The centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, 'Lighting up the Nation', will see the country join together in celebration as iconic locations across the United Kingdom are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

That Monday, when many Britons will take advantage of a one-off May 8 holiday, the palace hopes that some will undertake volunteer work. Charles, as Prince of Wales, emphasized volunteer service through his charities and views that as a major legacy of his coronation, according to the palace.

However, the palace has left some important questions about the coronation unanswered, not least whether the king's younger son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, will be invited.