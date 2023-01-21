Gabon Foreign Min passes away, Jaishankar condoles demise

LIBREVILLE: Gabon Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo passed away on Friday, the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba said in a tweet, calling him a great diplomat and a loyal friend. He called the minister's demise a huge loss for Gabon.

In a tweet, the Gabonese President wrote, "Our Minister of Foreign Affairs, Michael Moussa Adamo, left today. He was a very great diplomat, a true statesman. For me, he was first of all a friend, loyal and faithful, on whom I could always count. This is a huge loss for #Gabon #RIP."

Adamo, 62, reportedly died of a heart attack during a cabinet meeting on Friday. His demise was condoled by India as well as the Maldives.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday tweeted on social media and expressed his grief over the untimely death of Gabon Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo, whom he called a 'Friend of India'.

"Shocked to hear about the demise of Foreign Minister of Gabon and friend of India, Michael Moussa Adamo. Condolences to his family and the Government of Gabon for this untimely loss," Jaishankar tweeted.