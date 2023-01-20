Unidentified attackers open fire on Sindh University bus in Pakistan

HYDERABAD [Pakistan]: Unidentified assailants opened fire on a Sindh University bus at Hyderabad's city gate area on Friday, killing the driver, ARY news reported citing the police.

According to the police, the attackers shot dead the bus driver due to an old enmity.

However, there was no student on the bus when the armed attackers opened fire on the bus. The body of driver Ghulam Ali was shifted to Civil Hospital for further lego-medical action, according to ARY news.

No student was present on the bus when the firing incident took place, Police said. An investigation of the case is underway.