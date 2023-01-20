Sinopharm unit gets approval for clinical trials of mRNA COVID vaccine

LONDON: Sinopharm's biotech unit has obtained regulatory approval for clinical trials of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant, the company said on Friday.
The unit, based in the commercial hub of Shanghai, has built a research and development platform, as well as workshops with annual production capacity of 2 billion doses of mRNA vaccine, Sinopharm added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android