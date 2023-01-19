Ukraine's Zelensky Criticises German Hesitation On Supplying Tanks

DAVOS : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised hesitation by Germany about supplying its modern Leopard tanks, with reports saying Berlin will only provide them if the US offers its Abrams tanks as well.

"There are times where we shouldn't hesitate or shouldn't compare. When someone says 'I will give tanks if someone else will also share tanks'," Zelensky told an audience in Davos by videolink.

"I don't think this is the right strategy to go with."