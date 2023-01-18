World

Helicopter crash near Ukrainian capital kills 16

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 16 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and two children
Representative image
Representative imageANI
PTI

KYIV: A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 16 people, including Ukraines interior minister and two children, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraines National Police.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyivs eastern suburb, Klymenko said. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 16 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and two children, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine's National Police.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv's eastern suburb, Klymenko said. A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children.

Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Helicopter
Kyiv
Interior Minister
Ukrainian
Brovary
Klymenko
Ukraine's National Police

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in