Russian strike in Ukraine’s Dnipro: Death toll mounts to 21

Confirming the death toll in Saturday's incident, Dnipro Regional Council Head Mykola Lukashuk posted on Telegram that 73 people were injured while 38 were rescued.
KIEV: The death toll in the Russian missile attack on a nine-storey apartment building in Ukraine's Dnipro climbed to 21 on Sunday.

Relief and rescue operations are on, Ukrinform reported.

In the attack, 72 apartments were destroyed and over 230 damaged in the apartment block, where two sections, from floor 2 to floor 9, were smashed.

