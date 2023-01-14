World

US, Pak share long-standing defence partnership: Austin

Austin Congratulated Gen Munir on his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff and discussed areas of mutual interest as well as recent regional developments
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
Defence Secretary Lloyd AustinAP
PTI

WASHINGTON: Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday congratulated General Asim Munir on his appointment as the  Pakisthan Army Chief, noting that the two countries have a long-standing defence partnership.

According to a  Pentagon readout of the call,Austin  congratulated Gen Munir  on his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff and discussed areas of mutual interest as well as recent regional developments.

''Today I had the opportunity to congratulate General Asim Munir , Pakistan's newly appointed Chief of Army Staff,'' Austin said.

''The United States and Pakisthan have a long-standing defence partnership and I look forward to working with General Munir,'' he said in a tweet.

