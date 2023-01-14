US, Pak share long-standing defence partnership: Austin

WASHINGTON: Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday congratulated General Asim Munir on his appointment as the Pakisthan Army Chief, noting that the two countries have a long-standing defence partnership.

According to a Pentagon readout of the call,Austin congratulated Gen Munir on his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff and discussed areas of mutual interest as well as recent regional developments.

''Today I had the opportunity to congratulate General Asim Munir , Pakistan's newly appointed Chief of Army Staff,'' Austin said.

''The United States and Pakisthan have a long-standing defence partnership and I look forward to working with General Munir,'' he said in a tweet.