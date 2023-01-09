Reconstruction of old rly track in SL begins under India's assistance

COLOMBO: The reconstruction work of a century-old railway track in northern Sri Lanka, which will be completed under India's assistance, was officially inaugurated here on Monday, a move aimed at enhancing mobility of goods and services and boosting economic activity in the cash-strapped island nation.

The 43-km long reconstructed railway track between Medawachchiya and Madhu Road represents the first phase of the project to reconstruct the Northern Railway Line, covering 252 km. IRCON International, an Indian company that has contributed to several railway reconstruction projects in Sri Lanka, is headlining this project.

Additionally, ancillary works from Maho to Omanthai 128 km is also being undertaken by IRCON, under an existing line of credit (LoC) of USD 318 million, at a cost of USD 91.27 million. “As a long-standing development partner of Sri Lanka, the Government of India executed several projects in Sri Lanka under its concessional loans and grant schemes.

Of the different sectors of cooperation under these facilities, the upgradation and modernisation of Sri Lankan Railways has been one of the priority areas,” the Indian High Commission here said in a statement.

Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay said the move ''underscored the importance of modernisation of Railways in enhancing mobility of goods and services in Sri Lanka thereby boosting economic activity.''

''India has executed projects of over USD 1 billion in the railways sector in Sri Lanka under five Indian LoCs,'' Baglay said. ''In addition, projects of about USD 180 million are either ongoing or in pipeline under existing LoCs,'' he added.

The High Commissioner stressed the importance of strengthening connectivity internally in Sri Lanka as well as with India for enhancing pilgrimages, tourism, trade and economic benefits for people from both countries.

''A glorious new chapter of India-Sri Lanka railway cooperation begins today with the ceremonial inauguration of railway track reconstruction work at Madavachi,'' the Indian High Commission tweeted.