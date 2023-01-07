India's response on debt restructuring soon: Ranil

COLOMBO: President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that India’s response to cash-strapped Sri Lanka’s request for debt restructuring is expected by the end of this month. Sri Lanka, which is trying to secure a $2.9 billion bridge loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has been trying to to get financial assurances from its major creditors — China, Japan and India — which is the requisite for Colombo to get the bailout package.