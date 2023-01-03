World
Recession will hit a third of the world this year: IMF
WASHINGTON: A third of the global economy will be in recession this year, the IMF chief has said, and warned 2023 will be “tougher” than last year as the US, EU and China will see their economies slow down. Kristalina Georgieva’s assertions comes at a time when conflict in Ukraine shows no signs of abating.
