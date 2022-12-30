Andrew Tate, brother & 2 others held for alleged human trafficking

CHENNAI: Social media influencer Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two others were arrested at Romanian capital Bucharest for alleged involvement in human trafficking.

Tate is infamous for his sexist and misogynistic views. The local police claimed that the Tate brothers and their accomplices were 'recruiting' women and forcing them to act in pornographic films.

Tate became famous for his misogynistic views following which he was banned from most social media platforms. However, his Twitter was restored after Elon Musk took over the microblogging site.

Andrew Tate was under the scanner for his involvement in human trafficking. He was under criminal investigation since April this year. Romanian authorities confirmed he was in Bucharest by Tate's inadvertent display of a popular local pizza chain in his video response to Greta Thunberg.