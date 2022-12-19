Thai Navy ship capsizes, over 100 sailors stranded

BANGKOK [THAILAND]: A Thai Navy ship capsized during a storm in the Gulf of Thailand, leaving more than 100 sailors stranded, authorities said on Monday.

The authorities said that although there were no fatalities, there were still 28 of the 106 crew "in the water" waiting to be rescued, the BBC reported citing the Royal Thai Navy as saying.

Of the 28, three were in critical condition, it added.

The HTMAS Sukhotai had been on a patrol in waters just 32 km off the coast of Bang Saphan district, in the Prachuap Khiri Khan province, when it got caught in the storm on Sunday at around 11.30 p.m.

With the power lost, crew battled to retain control of the ship which listed onto its side before sinking, the BBC reported.

The Royal Thai Navy said that three naval ships and helicopters were sent to assist, but only the frigate HTMAS Kraburi reached the vessel before it sank.

The frigate rescued 78 of the 106 sailors on board the Sukhotai, it added.

Authorities said the search continued through the night to find all the crew.