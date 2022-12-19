South African President Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as ANC leader

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as President of the ruling African National Congress in a party leadership contest here on Monday.

Ramaphosa beat his rival, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, by garnering a majority of the votes cast by thousands of delegates from the African National Congress (ANC) branches across the country who had gathered at the Nasrec Centre in Johannesburg since Friday.

Mkhize had been removed from his position as minister after it was alleged that he played a role in a multi-million-rand fraud committed by his associates during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa, who was widely tipped to secure re-election for a second five-year term, won despite a sword hanging over his head over alleged flouting of his constitutional obligations and currency laws around large amounts of money found hidden in furniture at his game farm.

Several authorities are still investigating the issue, while Ramaphosa told a Parliamentary investigation that it was money from a foreign buyer who paid for the rare animals bred at the farm. The alleged buyer could not be traced.

A close ally of Ramaphosa, Paul Mashatile, was elected Deputy President at the party’s 55th National Conference, while the incumbent David Masondo received a tiny number of votes.

The election was delayed by almost two days amid frequent disruptions at the Congress, including rowdy delegates disrupting the opening address by Ramaphosa, especially when former present Jacob Zuma walked in late.

Senior official Gwede Mantashe on TV called for security to address the situation.

Although the election process was closed to the media, insiders said there was heated debate amid allegations of money changing hands to secure votes by delegates.

The announcement of the results brought an end to media speculation that Mkhize had taken the lead in the race.

Other top election winners were current Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe as National Chairperson, Gwen Ramokgopa as Treasurer General, current Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula as Secretary General.

Current Water Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane was elected as first deputy secretary general and special adviser to President Ramaphosa on international relations Maropene Ramokgopa as second deputy secretary general.

Mantashe has come under fire in recent months for failing to address the electricity supply in the country, where most areas have been experiencing daily load shedding of up to eight hours.