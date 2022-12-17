Thailand’s king, queen test positive for Covid-19

BANGKOK: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana have tested positive for Covid-19, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced on Saturday.

The king and queen were experiencing mild symptoms from the infection, and they are in relatively good health, reports Xinhua news agency.

