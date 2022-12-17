World

Thailand’s king, queen test positive for Covid-19

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana have tested positive for Covid-19, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced on Saturday.
Thailand's King and Queen
Thailand's King and QueenReuters
IANS

BANGKOK: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana have tested positive for Covid-19, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced on Saturday.

The king and queen were experiencing mild symptoms from the infection, and they are in relatively good health, reports Xinhua news agency.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana have tested positive for Covid-19, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced on Saturday.

The king and queen were experiencing mild symptoms from the infection, and they are in relatively good health, reports Xinhua news agency.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Covid-19
Corona
Infection
Good Health
tested positive
mild symptoms
Thailand’s king
Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua
Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in