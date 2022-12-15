World

Thai Princess hospitalised with heart problem - palace

BANGKOK: Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the oldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has been hospitalised due to a heart problem and her condition has stabilised at a certain level, the royal palace said on Thursday.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, was taken ill after losing consciousness early on Wednesday in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province and was treated at a local hospital. She was flown by helicopter to Bangkok after her condition stabilised at a certain level, the palace said in a statement.

The princess is one of King Vajiralongkorn's three children who have formal titles, making her eligible for the throne under a 1924 Palace Law of Succession.

